Alleged reasoning behind LeBron James’ cryptic tweet and why he’s frustrated revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently without LeBron James due to COVID-19.

The superstar is reportedly feeling “fine” and has already returned at least one negative COVID-19 test, but it’s unclear what type of test it was. He would need to return two negative PCR tests in 24 hours in order to return to game action sooner than expected.

James recently took to Twitter to seemingly voice his frustration.

NBA insider Shams Charania recently offered some insight into what James is “frustrated” and “concerned” about.

"The NBA has been pretty strict with Covid since the start.. the protocols are the protocols & they aren't gonna change the rules even it's for the face of the league LeBron James" ~@ShamsCharania

“Now, what LeBron James I’m sure is frustrated about, is concerned about, is wondering out loud about is, ‘How can I record a negative rapid test or a negative test, but then once the PCR test or the NBA-mandated or NBA-necessary test, I’m coming up positive? And I’m still feeling fine. I’m feeling great. And yet I’m still recording positives.’ And that, I’m sure for him, is frustrating,” Charania said.

The Lakers would certainly like to get James back as soon as possible. L.A. is simply not the same team without the 17-time All-Star on the floor.

James has appeared in just 11 contests this season. He’s averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. He’s knocking down 48.4 percent of his shots from the field and 34.4 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

The Lakers have gone 5-7 this season in games without James. Overall, they’re 12-11.

The team will be back in action on Friday for a big matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers. There will likely be a fantastic atmosphere at Staples Center for that game.