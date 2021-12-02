Report: LeBron James is feeling ‘fine’ after COVID-19 diagnosis, has already returned 1 negative test

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is currently sidelined due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, he took to Twitter and posted a very cryptic tweet, causing fans to speculate about what he was referencing.

On Thursday, NBA insider Shams Charania offered some insight into one possible explanation behind James’ tweet.

In order for James to return to game action sooner than expected, he’d need to return two negative COVID-19 PCR tests in 24 hours. According to Charania, James has returned at least one negative COVID-19 test, but it’s unclear what type of test it was.

Charania added that James is feeling “fine.”

"LeBron is gonna be in protocols for at least 10 days.. I have been told that he is feeling fine & has already had 1 negative test" ~@ShamsCharania#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/azsBAN8j1t — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 2, 2021

It remains to be seen exactly how long the Lakers are going to be without the future Hall of Famer.

James has missed more than half of L.A.’s games this season, and his absence has been felt in a big way. The Lakers are 5-7 in games without him.

Overall, the team is 12-11 on the year, which isn’t the start any Lakers fans were hoping for. It’s still relatively early in the season, but that excuse won’t hold water for too much longer.

When healthy, James has been playing at a high level this season. Over 11 games, he’s averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest. He’s shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from 3-point range.

The 36-year-old is trying to win his fifth ring. The league seems to be loaded with championship-caliber teams this season, so the Lakers are going to have a tall mountain to climb to challenge for the 2022 NBA title.