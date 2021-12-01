LeBron James breaks his silence after testing positive for COVID-19, offers cryptic message to NBA world

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James broke his social media silence with a cryptic tweet after he was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols for testing positive for COVID-19.

It is unclear if the tweet is referencing the superstar’s placement in the league’s health and safety protocols or something totally unrelated.

James reportedly took three COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, but two of them came back positive. The third test was the final straw that sent James into the league’s health and safety protocols.

LeBron James took 3 COVID tests today. Test 1 (lateral flow) was positive. The 2nd (PCR) test was negative. James was then given a 3rd tiebreaker test which came back positive. I'm told he's asymptotic at this time. Team chartered a private jet to take Lebron back to L.A. — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) December 1, 2021

James will be sidelined for 10 days unless he can produce two negative tests for COVID-19 within 24 hours of each other. It’s a huge blow for the Lakers, who have already played 12 of their 23 games this season without the four-time champion.

The Lakers improved to 5-7 on the season without James in the lineup on Tuesday night as they easily handled the Sacramento Kings in a 117-92 victory.

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook both stepped up in the win, and the Lakers are going to need more from their two superstars if they want to stay afloat without James. The Lakers are 12-11 in the 2021-22 campaign, but they are 7-4 when James is on the floor.

If James were to miss the full 10 days, he would at least miss the Lakers’ games against the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies after not playing on Tuesday.

On the season, James is averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.