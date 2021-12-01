- LeBron James breaks his silence after testing positive for COVID-19, offers cryptic message to NBA world
- Anthony Davis ready to become the Lakers’ leader amid LeBron James’ absence: ‘I’m going to lead the team my way’
- Enes Kanter Freedom on helping LeBron James: ‘I don’t know if he’s educated enough, but I’m here to educate him’
- Anthony Davis reveals telling conversation he had with LeBron James regarding COVID-19 diagnosis
- 3 reasons Lakers fans don’t need to hit the panic button…yet
- Here’s the earliest LeBron James can return for Lakers after testing positive for COVID-19
- Report: LeBron James to be out extended period after entering NBA’s health and safety protocols
- LeBron James pops up on injury report ahead of Lakers matchup vs. Kings
- Anthony Davis says he’s going to ‘continue to shoot the ball from 3,’ ‘whether it goes in or not’
- Scottie Pippen says this Warriors team reminds him of the Bulls when they started their 1st run
LeBron James breaks his silence after testing positive for COVID-19, offers cryptic message to NBA world
-
- Updated: December 1, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James broke his social media silence with a cryptic tweet after he was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols for testing positive for COVID-19.
It is unclear if the tweet is referencing the superstar’s placement in the league’s health and safety protocols or something totally unrelated.
🤔Something is REAL 🐠 🐟 🎣 🐟🐠 going on
— LeBron James (@KingJames) December 1, 2021
James reportedly took three COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, but two of them came back positive. The third test was the final straw that sent James into the league’s health and safety protocols.
LeBron James took 3 COVID tests today. Test 1 (lateral flow) was positive. The 2nd (PCR) test was negative. James was then given a 3rd tiebreaker test which came back positive. I'm told he's asymptotic at this time. Team chartered a private jet to take Lebron back to L.A.
— michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) December 1, 2021
James will be sidelined for 10 days unless he can produce two negative tests for COVID-19 within 24 hours of each other. It’s a huge blow for the Lakers, who have already played 12 of their 23 games this season without the four-time champion.
The Lakers improved to 5-7 on the season without James in the lineup on Tuesday night as they easily handled the Sacramento Kings in a 117-92 victory.
Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook both stepped up in the win, and the Lakers are going to need more from their two superstars if they want to stay afloat without James. The Lakers are 12-11 in the 2021-22 campaign, but they are 7-4 when James is on the floor.
If James were to miss the full 10 days, he would at least miss the Lakers’ games against the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies after not playing on Tuesday.
On the season, James is averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.