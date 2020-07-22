Lakers Guard Alex Caruso Conducts Powerful Social Justice Act in NBA Bubble

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso conducted a powerful social justice act, calling for justice for Breonna Taylor, during his media availability on Wednesday.

“We need justice for Breonna Taylor,” will be Alex Caruso’s response to any basketball questions today, he says. He says players have collectively decided that’s a way that they can make an impact from inside the bubble. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) July 22, 2020

Caruso, 26, is one of many NBA players that have spoken out on Taylor’s behalf.

Taylor was wrongly killed in her home by Louisville Metro police officers and three of them have not been arrested or punished for the crime.

The officers conducted a no-knock search warrant, opening fire on Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Taylor was shot eight times.

Caruso has been active in his pursuit of social justice, as he has explained what he is learning from his teammates during this time of social unrest.

On the court, Caruso reportedly could be looking at an extended role when the Lakers get back to action later this month.

The third-year guard is one of the possible replacements for injured teammate Rajon Rondo.

Caruso is averaging 5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season.

The Lakers are set to resume their season against the Los Angeles Clippers on July 30.