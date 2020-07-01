Alex Caruso Reveals What the Lakers’ Team Group Chat Has Been Like Amidst Racial Tensions

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso revealed what the team’s group chat has been like in recent weeks.

“For me, coming from the perspective of a young player on the team of a lot of veteran-led experienced guys, it’s been a good chance for me to just kind of open my ears and just listen on multiple fronts,” Caruso told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt. “You talked about racial injustice to dealing with the COVID pandemic and kind of what’s coming up in Orlando. So for me, it’s been a good chance to just kind open my ears and see how these older guys how they talk and how they react, and then try to take information from them.”

Caruso, 26, has been a bright light for the Lakers this season.

The third-year pro is putting up 5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season. Although Caruso’s numbers are low, he brings a variety of intangible values that lead to winning. He is a major fan favorite in Los Angeles.

The Lakers have endured a rough campaign. The team was caught in the middle of political tensions in China before the season started and was at the forefront of the death of icon Kobe Bryant midway through the season.

Furthermore, multiple members of the organization tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March. In recent weeks, the team has been extremely vocal about social justice.

Yet, despite all of the other issues, the Lakers are still focused on bringing home a championship. They currently hold the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference standings.

The 2019-20 season is set to resume in late July in Orlando, Fla.