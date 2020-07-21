Report: Alex Caruso and Quinn Cook Likely to See ‘Extended Roles’ When Lakers Resume Season

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without the services of a couple of their usual rotational players when the 2019-20 season resumes later this month.

As a result, it appears that Lakers guards Alex Caruso and Quinn Cook have both made cases for extended roles with the team in Orlando, Fla.

Before the Lakers even departed for the bubble, defensive stalwart Avery Bradley announced he wouldn’t be joining the team for the resumption of the season.

The 29-year-old Bradley started in 44 games for the Lakers this season.

In addition, the Lakers lost veteran Rajon Rondo shortly after arriving to the bubble. The journeyman injured his thumb, and could be out for the remainder of the season. Rondo has averaged 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game this season.

Due to the guards’ absences, others players will have the chance to step up.

Caruso, 26, is putting 5.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per game this season. He is a major energizer off the Lakers bench.

Cook is averaging a career-low 4.8 points in 10.8 minutes per contest this season. The guard would love to get more action on the court.

The Lakers’ season resumes against the Los Angeles Clippers on July 30.