- Hardcore Lakers Fan Gets Married in Alex Caruso Jersey; Bald Mamba Responds Accordingly
- Report: Alex Caruso and Quinn Cook Likely to See ‘Extended Roles’ When Lakers Resume Season
- Here’s the Latest Update on the Status of Lakers Veteran Markieff Morris
- Video: LeBron James Reveals 1 Person He Missed Most During Quarantine
- LeBron James: ‘A Day Doesn’t Go By Where I Don’t Think About [Kobe Bryant]’
- LeBron James Angrily Fires Back at Haters Claiming He Wouldn’t Succeed in Western Conference
- Frank Vogel Says Kyle Kuzma Has Been One of Lakers’ Best Players, ‘Dominated’ During Restart
- LeBron James Confidently Unveils His Case to Win MVP Award
- Video: JaVale McGee Hilariously Reacts to Lakers Bus Driver Revealing Her Son Has Tattoo in Private Area
- LeBron James Has Hilarious Reaction to His Ultra-Rare Rookie Card Selling for $1.8 Million
Report: Alex Caruso and Quinn Cook Likely to See ‘Extended Roles’ When Lakers Resume Season
-
- Updated: July 21, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without the services of a couple of their usual rotational players when the 2019-20 season resumes later this month.
As a result, it appears that Lakers guards Alex Caruso and Quinn Cook have both made cases for extended roles with the team in Orlando, Fla.
Frank Vogel says that Alex Caruso and Quinn Cook have both made cases for extended roles during the restart.
— Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) July 20, 2020
Before the Lakers even departed for the bubble, defensive stalwart Avery Bradley announced he wouldn’t be joining the team for the resumption of the season.
The 29-year-old Bradley started in 44 games for the Lakers this season.
In addition, the Lakers lost veteran Rajon Rondo shortly after arriving to the bubble. The journeyman injured his thumb, and could be out for the remainder of the season. Rondo has averaged 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game this season.
Due to the guards’ absences, others players will have the chance to step up.
Caruso, 26, is putting 5.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per game this season. He is a major energizer off the Lakers bench.
Cook is averaging a career-low 4.8 points in 10.8 minutes per contest this season. The guard would love to get more action on the court.
The Lakers’ season resumes against the Los Angeles Clippers on July 30.