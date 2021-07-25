Adrian Wojnarowski mentions Ricky Rubio as a potential target for the Lakers

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski believes that Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio could be a viable target for the Los Angeles Lakers if the team loses Dennis Schroder in free agency.

Woj mentions Ricky Rubio as an option for the Lakers if they lose Dennis Schroder in free agency — Dunking With Wolves (@DunkingWolvesFS) July 25, 2021

Despite not meeting expectations, Schroder was a key ingredient to the Lakers’ roster in the 2020-21 season. He averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Schroder struggled in the postseason as his averages dipped to 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on 40.0 percent shooting from the field.

The Lakers and Schroder reportedly disagree on his value, so it looks very likely that the two sides will be parting ways this offseason. If that’s the case, Los Angeles will desperately need to bring in some talent in the backcourt, and Rubio could be a nice piece.

The 30-year-old isn’t the scorer that Schroder is, but Rubio is a great distributor. It’s no secret that that’s what the Lakers are looking for. In the 2020-21 season, Rubio averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. For his career, Rubio averages 7.6 assists per game. The veteran is an elite passer who has great court vision.

Rubio is under contract for one more season. The Timberwolves aren’t expected to be contenders in the 2021-22 campaign, so there is a chance that the team would trade him away at a low price.