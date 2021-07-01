- Report: Lakers have interviewed Scott Brooks for assistant coach position
Zach Lowe: ‘I think both the L.A. teams are going to be sniffing around Kemba Walker’

- Updated: July 1, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers are certainly going to try bolster their roster this offseason.
ESPN’s Zach Lowe believes the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers may be eyeing Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kemba Walker.
On today’s Lowe Post Podcast: “I think both the LA teams are going to be sniffing around Kemba Walker.”
— Jacob Kniffen (@JacobKniffen) July 1, 2021
Walker, 31, was recently dealt from the Boston Celtics to the Thunder. The University of Connecticut product was reportedly heartbroken over the trade.
The point guard averaged 19.2 points, 4.9 assists and 4.0 boards per game during the 2020-21 regular season. The Celtics were the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Unfortunately, the Celtics didn’t get what they expected from Walker in the 2021 postseason. He put up a career-low 12.7 points per contest in the first round, which the Celtics lost in five games to the Brooklyn Nets.
Yet, a change of scenery with a contender might revitalize Walker’s career. Both the Clippers and Lakers have top stars in place to make a run for a title.
As for the Lakers, they’ll have to figure out how to handle the future of Dennis Schroder. The veteran reportedly wants an exorbitant of money in free agency.