Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder got an earful from injured teammate Anthony Davis during Friday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers after Davis saw how Schroder was easily able to find newcomer Damian Jones for an alley-oop.

Dennis Schröder says AD gave him a hard time when he found Damian Jones for a lob in one of their first PnRs together. "Why can't you do that with me?" His full answer: pic.twitter.com/oEczqrL0ms — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) March 14, 2021

Schroder is in his first season with the Lakers and is currently second on the team in assists behind LeBron James.

Establishing chemistry with Davis hasn’t necessarily been difficult for Schroder, since Davis is second behind James in team scoring. However, it’s clear that Davis has seen from the sidelines what Schroder can do when the injured veteran gets back on the court.

The Lakers have lost six of their last nine games, with Jones on his second 10-day contract with the team. In the four games that he’s played with the Lakers, Jones is averaging 4.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 block per game.

Those numbers are obviously nowhere near what Davis can deliver on a nightly basis, which is why the fluid movement between Schroder and Jones in such a short time struck a nerve with Davis.

When it comes to the return of Davis, he probably won’t be back for another couple of weeks. Right now the Lakers are looking to keep pace with other Western Conference competitors until he returns.