-
- Updated: March 10, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers are making plans to sign center Damian Jones to a second 10-day contract after Jones provided effective contributions to the team’s lineup.
The Lakers intend to sign center Damian Jones to a second 10-day contract on Thursday, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 10, 2021
Jones was signed by the Lakers after he had been released by the Phoenix Suns last month and has averaged a modest 4.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in his three appearances this season.
Back in 2016, Jones was the final selection in the first round of the NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors. After the 2018-19 season, he was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks and then signed with the Suns as a free agent prior to the start of this season.
The exact date of Anthony Davis’ return remains unknown, but the depth that the 25-year-old Jones has provided thus far has allowed the Lakers to remain in the thick of the race for the best record in the Western Conference.