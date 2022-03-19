Wenyen Gabriel emerges on Lakers injury report ahead of Saturday’s contest vs. Wizards

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Saturday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Los Angeles has listed Wayne Ellington, Wenyen Gabriel and LeBron James as questionable. Talen Horton-Tucker is probable for Saturday’s contest.

THT has been upgraded to probable, and Melo is not listed with an illness on the Lakers' injury report (Wayne Ellington still is). pic.twitter.com/RNMXol9tom — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) March 19, 2022

Gabriel started for the Lakers in Friday’s overtime win over the Toronto Raptors. He put up 17 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block in the win, but it appears his status is in question on the second night of a back-to-back.

Horton-Tucker did not play in the win over the Raptors, so he would be a welcome addition to the Lakers’ rotation on Saturday.

The Lakers are certainly hoping that all three players that are questionable for the contest can suit up on Saturday, as they need every win they can get to finish the regular season.

Los Angeles is currently the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference with a 30-40 record. Los Angeles is just one game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans, who currently sit in 10th place in the West. The Lakers are nearly five games behind the Los Angeles Clippers, who hold the No. 8 seed in the conference.

The Lakers are likely going to have to participate in the league’s play-in tournament for the second straight season.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel went with a bigger starting lineup against the Raptors, and after seeing Gabriel play so well, it will be interesting to see if Vogel goes back to the same group on Saturday if James and Gabriel are able to play.

The Lakers and Wizards are scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. PDT on Saturday night.