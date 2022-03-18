Report: Lakers debut never-before-seen starting lineup vs. Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers announced a new starting lineup for Friday night’s matchup with the Toronto Raptors.

Los Angeles will go with Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, LeBron James, Wenyen Gabriel and Dwight Howard on Friday to try to match up with a lengthy Raptors team.

Lakers starters: Westbrook, Monk, LeBron, Gabriel and Howard, a bigger look against the athletic Raptors. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 18, 2022

This will be the first start for Gabriel as a member of the Lakers in the 2021-22 season. The 24-year-old has appeared in six games for the team so far this season and is playing 10.8 minutes per game.

Gabriel has also spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets this season. In 13 total games, he is averaging 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game while shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers are hoping this lineup will help the team match up with the likes of Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes on Friday. Toronto has been one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference this season, as it has a 39-30 record and is currently in the No. 7 spot in the conference.

As for the Lakers, the team is struggling as of late, losing three straight games and eight of its last 10 coming into Friday’s showdown.

While James has put up some insane numbers in the 2021-22 season, the Lakers haven’t played well around him. The team holds a 29-40 record on the season and is 5.5 games behind the Clippers for the No. 8 spot in the West.

The Lakers and Raptors are scheduled to tip off at 4:30 p.m. PST on Friday in Toronto.