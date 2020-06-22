- Video: Snoop Dogg Pays Emotional Tribute to Kobe Bryant at 2020 ESPY Awards
- Updated: June 22, 2020
Famous entertainer Snoop Dogg paid tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant at the 2020 ESPY Awards on Sunday.
Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in January.
The world has attempted to cope with the horrific deaths in a myriad of ways since the awful news came out earlier this year.
The NBA conducted several tributes in the immediate aftermath of the death of the elder Bryant. In addition, the WNBA has honored the younger Bryant as well.
Superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis got tattoos to honor the elder Bryant. After all, the duo plays for the franchise that the elder Bryant took to such great heights during his playing days.
Over the course of his prolific 20-year career, the elder Bryant earned five championships, two Finals MVPs and two gold medals. Furthermore, he smashed dozens of records, captured two scoring titles, made the All-Star team 18 times.
It’s obvious why Snoop Dogg put such great effort and creativity in honoring the Lakers icon.