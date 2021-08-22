Video: Russell Westbrook throws out 1st pitch at Dodgers game

Los Angeles Lakers star guard Russell Westbrook threw out the first pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the New York Mets on Sunday.

Westbrook, who played his college ball at the University of California, Los Angeles, will be playing at home for the Lakers during the 2021-22 season.

The Lakers acquired the nine-time All-Star in a trade with the Washington Wizards prior to the 2021 NBA Draft.

Last season for the Wizards, Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and a league-leading 11.7 assists per game.

It will be interesting to see how the former MVP acclimates himself to the lineup alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Westbrook is one of the game’s best playmakers, and he seems to be excited to be back at home to compete for a title in the 2021-22 season.