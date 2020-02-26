Video: Ric Flair Emphatically Introduces Lakers, Proclaims LeBron James Best Athlete in World

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the surging New Orleans Pelicans in a star-studded matchup.

One of those stars may not have played a single minute in the NBA, but he gave the pregame introductions a little extra flash.

Ric Flair with an all-time intro for Bron and the Lakers 😂 @BRWrestling pic.twitter.com/r8CUZwjugB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2020

Ric Flair is considered by many to be the greatest professional wrestler of all time. After a long career that included stints with both the WWE and WCW, he retired but has stuck around the sport.

Tonight’s game is also notable due to the Lakers debut of Markieff Morris. A 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward who was waived by the Detroit Pistons last week, Morris scored his first points with the Lakers on a slam dunk.

After tonight’s game, the Purple and Gold will embark on a three-game road trip, which will conclude with a rematch against the Pelicans on Sunday.