Watch Markieff Morris’ First Points as a Los Angeles Laker
- Updated: February 26, 2020
The newest addition to the Los Angeles Lakers, Markieff Morris, scored his first points in the purple and gold tonight in emphatic fashion.
With 1:47 remaining in the first quarter, he slipped underneath the defense and rolled to the hoop for an uncontested slam dunk.
Markieff's first points as a Laker! pic.twitter.com/mITgqnkrOA
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) February 26, 2020
Morris was waived by the Detroit Pistons last week and quickly agreed to sign with the Lakers once he cleared waivers. He officially became a member of the team on Sunday.
Morris stands at 6-foot-8 and weighs 245 pounds. His size should allow him to slow down tall superstar wings such as Kawhi Leonard, Ben Simmons. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum.
Morris is also a dependable 3-point shooter. In 44 games with the Pistons this season, he made 39.7 percent of his 3-balls on 4.3 attempts per game.
The Philadelphia, Pa. native has career averages of 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds a game in 25.7 minutes.