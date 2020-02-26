  Watch Markieff Morris' First Points as a Los Angeles Laker - Lakers Daily
Home / Videos / Watch Markieff Morris’ First Points as a Los Angeles Laker

Watch Markieff Morris’ First Points as a Los Angeles Laker

Markieff Morris Lakers

The newest addition to the Los Angeles Lakers, Markieff Morris, scored his first points in the purple and gold tonight in emphatic fashion.

With 1:47 remaining in the first quarter, he slipped underneath the defense and rolled to the hoop for an uncontested slam dunk.

Morris was waived by the Detroit Pistons last week and quickly agreed to sign with the Lakers once he cleared waivers. He officially became a member of the team on Sunday.

Morris stands at 6-foot-8 and weighs 245 pounds. His size should allow him to slow down tall superstar wings such as Kawhi Leonard, Ben Simmons. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum.

Morris is also a dependable 3-point shooter. In 44 games with the Pistons this season, he made 39.7 percent of his 3-balls on 4.3 attempts per game.

The Philadelphia, Pa. native has career averages of 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds a game in 25.7 minutes.