Video: LeBron James shows off Bronny’s ridiculous hops and nasty windmill dunk in latest social media post

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is continuing to emerge as a high school basketball prospect.

The elder James showed off the explosive lift of his son in a recent social media post.

The younger James is 17 years of age and plays for Sierra Canyon School, a private K-12 school located in the San Fernando Valley in Southern California.

When he was just 10 years of age, he had already received scholarship offers for multiple universities. Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade seems to think pretty highly of the younger James’ skills.

The younger James has faced some adversity during his journey. Last year as a sophomore, he suffered a torn meniscus that forced him to miss some considerable time.

The elder James is dealing with his own injury woes, as he is recovering from an ab injury.

There has been speculation that he may miss a month or two as a result, but on Friday, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said that the four-time MVP may be nearing a return.

The elder James has appeared in six of L.A.’s 13 games thus far this season and is averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Without him, his teammates, particularly Russell Westbrook, have struggled. The 2017 league MVP was showing some real signs of fitting in well with the elder James, but without him, he has struggled with turnovers.

The return of the four-time NBA champ is imperative to the Lakers’ attempts to rectify their issues.