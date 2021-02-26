Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, got a huge dose of bad news when he suffered a torn meniscus in his knee.

“Sierra Canyon’s Bronny James suffered a torn meniscus in his knee, multiple sources confirmed for the Los Angeles Daily News on Thursday,” wrote Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News. “The highly touted sophomore has had surgery, and he is expected to make a full recovery. “The injury, which happened roughly three weeks ago, is believed to be season-ending, one source said.”

The younger James is a very talented basketball player, much like his father. He has been on the radar of some prime college basketball programs for several years now and was reportedly even given some offers at the age of 10.

Last season as a freshman, the younger James started to emerge as a true blue-chip talent. He even got to play alongside Zaire Wade, the son of the elder James’ former teammate Dwyane Wade.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is currently unknown if there will even be a high school basketball season for Sierra Canyon School. The state of California has had some of the nation’s most restrictive rules in terms of indoor activities in an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.