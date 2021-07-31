Video: LeBron James shoves fan who bum rushes him at Usher concert

The year 2021 has not been kind to LeBron James. First, he suffered a severe ankle injury, then his Los Angeles Lakers lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Now, video has surfaced of him shoving a fan at a concert held by Usher.

LeBron spotted at an Usher concert pushing a fan. 😂 (h/t @LakersDailyCom) pic.twitter.com/erwMLO5FWb — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) July 31, 2021

James has had a bit of a busy offseason so far. His movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” hit theaters, and he started talks to sell a stake in SpringHill Company, his entertainment company.

He has also become the first NBA player to reach $1 billion in career earnings.

The four-time MVP now has reason to be excited about the upcoming season. The Lakers agreed on Thursday to acquire superstar guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards for three players and a first-round draft pick.

Westbrook, a Los Angeles-area native, will be able to greatly help James conserve his energy, especially during the regular season, which may even extend his prime a bit.

Reportedly, James, Westbrook and Anthony Davis met recently to discuss how all three could potentially play together and mesh well.