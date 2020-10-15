Ever since the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 championship on Sunday, it seems like everyone has been arguing who the best basketball player of all time is between LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Yet, James has used the revamped discussion to study the Chicago Bulls legend. The four-time MVP posted a photo of him watching Jordan’s documentary on Wednesday.

LeBron watching The Last Dance after winning his 4th ring 👀 pic.twitter.com/xWjldtBmPx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2020

James, 35, collected his fourth title after the Lakers knocked off the Miami Heat in six games in the 2020 NBA Finals.

The veteran became the first player in NBA history to have a Finals MVP with three separate franchises. James has earned championships with the Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Heat over the course of his career.

Still, people think James’ losing record in the Finals puts him at a disadvantage versus Jordan. The forward has a 4-6 record in the NBA Finals.

As a matter of fact, former Golden State Warriors big man Marreese Speights insulted James for celebrating a nominal accomplishment compared to the likes of Jordan and Lakers icon Kobe Bryant.

Nonethless, James is tuning out the noise and continuing to chase greatness. He put up 25.3 points, 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 regular season.