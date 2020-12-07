- Video: LeBron James seen speeding down freeway in convertible in Los Angeles
Video: LeBron James seen speeding down freeway in convertible in Los Angeles

- Updated: December 7, 2020
Los Angeles Laker superstar LeBron James is having the time of his life.
The four-time MVP was recently seen cruising down the highway in Los Angeles in a fancy convertible.
They randomly saw LeBron driving on the highway 😂
(via e30alex99/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/48s9CZSQSV
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 7, 2020
James, 35, recently won the fourth championship of his career.
The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in six games in the 2020 NBA Finals. James became the first player in NBA history to win a Finals MVP with three different franchises.
The veteran collected 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game during the Lakers’ 2020 playoff run.
Now, James and the Lakers are preparing to repeat as champions.
The Lakers recently extended James to a massive contract. The Lakers also signed All-Star Anthony Davis to a lucrative five-year deal.