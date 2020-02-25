LeBron James Speaks Out After Kobe Bryant Memorial, Says He Was ‘Emotionally a Wreck’

On Monday, the entire basketball world gathered together once more to celebrate the lives and memories of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

Since the elder Bryant and his daughter’s passing last month, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been outspoken about his grief.

His message following the memorial was no different. James admitted that he was an emotional wreck on the day of the memorial service.

LeBron said yesterday he was “emotionally a wreck like everyone else. It was a challenging day for all of us.” But he declined to say whether he attended the memorial. His biggest takeaway was “how strong and how bold Vanessa is to stand up there the way she did.” — Bill Oram (@billoram) February 25, 2020

James’ words regarding Vanessa Bryant’s strength is something that all who watched the memorial can agree on. The widow showed incredible poise and strength while talking about her late husband and daughter.

As for James, he has embodied the voice of leadership not only for his Lakers teammates, but for the NBA as a whole.

He has published dedication after dedication to those who died in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash. He even went so far as getting a new tattoo to honor the elder Bryant’s memory.

Now, James will have to compose himself once again in order to suit up for a Tuesday night game versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

While he is likely still very fragile emotionally, James will have to try to lead his team to a victory.

After all, that is what both the elder and younger Bryant would want him to do.