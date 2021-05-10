Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has just established deeper roots in the Southland.

According to a report, he has just purchased a huge mansion in one of the area’s most exclusive neighborhoods.

“Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis bought a recently renovated Bel Air mansion, complete with full-sized basketball court and Olympic-sized pool, The Real Deal has learned,” wrote Isabella Farr of The Real Deal. “Records did not reveal the price of the home, but sources told TRD he paid around $32 million. “The off-market deal closed last month, with Davis securing a $20.1 million, 30-year mortgage for the home, according to property records. The buyer signed the deed using a trust that Davis had previously used to buy a mansion in Westlake Village in 2018, and Davis’ mother, Erainer Eberhardt Davis, was listed as a trustee. “The villa-style mansion at 2100 Stratford Circle is 16,700 square feet, with eight bedrooms and eight full bathrooms on 3.5 acres, according to a listing. It also includes a 35-foot-high glass dome ceiling for the 6-foot-10-inch power forward/center. It is located within Bel Air Crest, an exclusive gated community in Bel Air.”

Davis was traded to the Lakers nearly two years ago in a blockbuster trade after playing several seasons for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The transaction instantly paid dividends for the Purple and Gold, as they won last season’s NBA championship, thanks in large part to his dominant play.

During the first half of this season, his numbers mysteriously dipped before going on the injured list for about two months with a strained calf and Achilles tendonosis.

Now that he’s been back for several games, Davis is starting to return to the level of play he was at during last year’s title run.

Against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, he put up 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

The big man will need to continue to play at that level if the Purple and Gold will have any real shot at repeating as NBA champs.