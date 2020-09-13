Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James paid homage to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick prior to the Lakers’ Game 5 against the Houston Rockets.

James, 35, showed love for the former San Francisco 49ers star by wearing a blacked out version of his jersey.

LeBron came into tonight's game with a blacked out Kaepernick jersey ✊ (via @Lakers)pic.twitter.com/5F32Awe1Oi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2020

With the NFL season beginning on Thursday night, and the first slate of Sunday games coming tomorrow, it is only fitting that James reps Kaepernick.

Kaepernick famously kneeled for the national anthem during the 2016 NFL season.

However, he was met with loads of backlash and has not appeared in the league since.

Despite the fact that he has gone to a Super Bowl, Kaepernick has watched the past three seasons from home.

Still, his influence is as important as ever. Many NFL players are set to peacefully protest police brutality and injustice to African-American people such as Jacob Blake, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The Lakers will look to close out their series against the Rockets tonight from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.