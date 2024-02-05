Lakers News

Lakers insider shares promising observation regarding L.A. locker room following win over Knicks

David Akerman
David Akerman
3 Min Read
LeBron James Lakers
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Times have been a bit stressful for the Los Angeles Lakers recently, but it seems like Saturday night’s win against the New York Knicks calmed things down a tad.

“The mood in the Lakers’ locker room on Saturday night, particularly with [LeBron] James, was lighter than it had been earlier in the week,” wrote Lakers insider Jovan Buha. “Winning helps. But sometimes, airing things out helps, too. James made it clear where he stands. The ball is now in the Lakers’ court, to a large extent, with Thursday’s trade deadline looming.”

One dark cloud hanging over the team recently has been some of James’ social media activity.

Comments James made before the Saturday game did not really do much to calm any nerves from Lakers fans, though it should be noted that Rich Paul — James’ agent — recently killed any speculation about the four-time champion being possibly dealt away from the team. The superstar’s long-term future remains more of a question mark.

The NBA trade deadline is now just a few days away (Feb. 8), which makes for lots of uncertainty, especially given the fact that the Lakers got pretty busy prior to last season’s deadline while being in a worse situation.

As things currently stand, Los Angeles is 26-25 and in ninth place in the Western Conference. Right before last season’s trade deadline (Feb. 9, 2023), the Lakers were 25-30.

Of course, the team went on to make it to the Western Conference Finals after trading away players like Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley and acquiring others like D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Perhaps similar moves are in store for the team this season, but only time will tell. In the wake of troubling injury news received regarding Vanderbilt, the Lakers are reportedly putting a”greater emphasis” on adding a defensive wing.

Players like Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O’Neale and Bruce Brown have all been linked to the Lakers and are defensive wings that would surely help the team in many ways.

Finney-Smith and O’Neale both play for the Brooklyn Nets, while Brown is with the Toronto Raptors after being sent there by the Indiana Pacers in the Pascal Siakam trade.

Los Angeles’ last game before the trade deadline passes is on Monday night at the Charlotte Hornets. A win against them would probably make the mood in the Lakers locker room even lighter.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By David Akerman
David is a University of Maryland graduate who has spent most of his life in Miami. He has experience in writing, editing and video production. He is a proud contributor of Lakers Daily.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Kobe Bryant Lakers
Looking back: 5 lessons Kobe Bryant taught us about life and basketball
Editorials
Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James Lakers
LeBron James on playing for the Knicks: ‘I’ve had that thought in my career’
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
LeBron James’ latest comments on his future won’t calm the nerves of Lakers fans
Lakers News
Rich Paul
Report: LeBron’s agent ‘hashed out’ things with the New York Knicks on Friday
Lakers News
Patrick Beverley Philadelphia 76ers
Patrick Beverley calls out Lakers for blaming him and Russell Westbrook after they left
Lakers News
Lost your password?