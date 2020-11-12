Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Derek Fisher revealed two current Lakers players that remind him the most of himself in an exclusive interview with Lakers Daily.

“That’s a good question,” Fisher said. “Probably Alex Caruso. I think a guy that doesn’t do a lot of things that always jump off the stat sheet, but has become so valuable to the team for what he does. “I think of guys like KCP (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope), that again the nights where maybe he doesn’t shoot it as well or fans have a lot to say about whether KCP is this or that, but he’s proven himself to be a guy that brings a lot of value to the Lakers. He had a really good playoff run and Finals run. “Those are the two guys that kind of come to mind in terms of their role and what they were able to help the team get accomplished based on who they are.”

Both Caruso and Caldwell-Pope played crucial roles in the Lakers’ title run this past season.

Caldwell-Pope came up big in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, as he scored 17 points to help lead the Lakers to the series-clinching win.

Fisher knows exactly what it is like to win big games.

After all, the 46-year-old won five NBA titles during his career.

Fisher was a fixture in the Lakers’ backcourt alongside Kobe Bryant for most of his career and reaped the benefits of playing with legends like Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

If Caruso or Caldwell-Pope have as much success as Fisher did, Lakers fans surely will be elated.