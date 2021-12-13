- LeBron James offers hilarious response when asked how much sleep he got before Lakers game vs. Magic
- Report: Lakers announce starting lineup sans Anthony Davis for Sunday’s tilt vs. Magic
- Report: Lakers release ultrasound results of Anthony Davis’ knee injury, announce his status moving forward
- Western Conference scout annihilates LeBron James, says he cries for calls and is ‘losing athleticism, speed, burst, explosion’
- Scout rips LeBron James for poorly constructing Lakers roster: ‘LeBron’s a bad GM; Russ is not a good fit there’
- Enes Kanter Freedom says ‘many of the Black athletes’ are telling him to call out LeBron James and Michael Jordan
- Report: Lakers have had ‘some talks’ with the Pacers regarding Myles Turner
- LeBron James reveals why he’s been playing so well as of late for Lakers
- LeBron James’ somber reaction to tragic death of Denver Broncos’ Demaryius Thomas
- Why the Lakers need to seriously look into reducing Carmelo Anthony’s playing time
LeBron James offers hilarious response when asked how much sleep he got before Lakers game vs. Magic
-
- Updated: December 13, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is starting to get his groove back after missing multiple games this season.
A major reason why is that he says he’s starting to feel great physically.
His injured ab is feeling much better, and he’s been getting lots of rest, which he alluded to after L.A.’s 106-94 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday.
LeBron on what he considers good sleep and how much sleep he got last night:
"I went to sleep last night from 12-8, woke up, ate breakfast and then slept again from 8:30-12:30."
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) December 13, 2021
James has been very diligent about keeping his body right for the last several years. He reportedly spends over $1 million a year to keep himself in top physical shape.
He had lots of energy on Sunday, and he translated it into 30 points on 12-of-20 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
The four-time MVP also made a big impact on the defensive end with three blocked shots.
The Lakers looked sluggish in the first half against the Magic, but they turned it on in the third quarter, hitting Orlando with a massive tidal wave.
By outscoring the Magic 36-10 in the frame, L.A. had itself another easy win. It got the job done without superstar big man Anthony Davis, who missed his second consecutive game with knee soreness.
With a 15-13 record on the season, the Lakers are hoping to build momentum ahead of some statement games against the Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets later this month.