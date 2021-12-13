LeBron James offers hilarious response when asked how much sleep he got before Lakers game vs. Magic

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is starting to get his groove back after missing multiple games this season.

A major reason why is that he says he’s starting to feel great physically.

His injured ab is feeling much better, and he’s been getting lots of rest, which he alluded to after L.A.’s 106-94 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

LeBron on what he considers good sleep and how much sleep he got last night: "I went to sleep last night from 12-8, woke up, ate breakfast and then slept again from 8:30-12:30." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) December 13, 2021

James has been very diligent about keeping his body right for the last several years. He reportedly spends over $1 million a year to keep himself in top physical shape.

He had lots of energy on Sunday, and he translated it into 30 points on 12-of-20 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

The four-time MVP also made a big impact on the defensive end with three blocked shots.

The Lakers looked sluggish in the first half against the Magic, but they turned it on in the third quarter, hitting Orlando with a massive tidal wave.

By outscoring the Magic 36-10 in the frame, L.A. had itself another easy win. It got the job done without superstar big man Anthony Davis, who missed his second consecutive game with knee soreness.

With a 15-13 record on the season, the Lakers are hoping to build momentum ahead of some statement games against the Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets later this month.