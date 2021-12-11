LeBron James reveals why he’s been playing so well as of late for Lakers

Although the Los Angeles Lakers continue to sputter, LeBron James has been playing well of late.

He had a simple explanation as to how and why he’s been putting up big numbers.

LeBron James on his elevated play of late: "Im starting to get a lot healthier as far as my groin and abs." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) December 11, 2021

In Friday’s blowout win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 19-year veteran powered the Purple and Gold with 33 points on 13-of-20 shooting and six assists.

On Thursday he had a triple-double in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, which was preceded by a 30-point outing against the Boston Celtics.

James’ season thus far has been marred by an ab injury that caused him to miss several games in November, as well as a one-game suspension and a one-game absence due to a faulty COVID-19 test.

The Lakers are now 14-13, and without James they really struggled, not just because they missed his scoring and facilitating, but also because of the leadership that had been missing with him out of the lineup.

In a couple of the games that James missed, Russell Westbrook stepped things up and delivered victories for Los Angeles.

The 2017 NBA MVP has been playing better of late, although he had a poor performance on Thursday in Memphis.