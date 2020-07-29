Video: LeBron James Makes Enormous Taco Tuesday Announcement Inside NBA Bubble

LeBron James and Taco Tuesday have been linked for quite some time now, and the Los Angeles Lakers star is not about to break that connection anytime soon.

On Tuesday, James surprised his teammates and Lakers personnel inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. when he suddenly made a huge Taco Tuesday announcement.

Anthony Davis, the Lakers’ other All-Star forward, is clearly seen in the video looking quite surprised at his teammate’s ear-piercing reminder. Davis has been to the James household before during one of their Taco Tuesday meal times.

The two superstars have bonded well off the court, and it has shown in their play on the court, with the Lakers owning the second-best record in the league this season.

Despite the unusual circumstances, the four-time MVP seems determined not to miss his family’s weekly tradition even if it’s merely in the form of his now-famous Taco Tuesday announcements.

On Thursday, the Lakers will resume their quest for an NBA championship with James carrying much of the burden to make that a reality. Davis might miss the game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to an eye injury he suffered recently.

Winning a 17th title is an opportunity that the Lakers will not want to take for granted especially as they have been hard at work to reclaim their dominance.