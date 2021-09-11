- Video: LeBron James loses his marbles during Saturday morning workout
- Updated: September 11, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James looked extremely pumped up and motivated during his Saturday morning workout.
LeBron really ON ONE this morning 😤
(via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/goNcGr3Ymi
— Overtime (@overtime) September 11, 2021
James has no shortage of motivation for the 2021-22 NBA season. The 17-time All-Star has received his fair share of disrespect from fans and the media this offseason.
The 36-year-old is still one of the best players in the league, and he’s looking to make sure everyone knows it in the 2021-22 campaign. He’s hoping to guide the Lakers to their second NBA title in a span of three seasons.
In the 2020-21 campaign, James averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. He knocked down 51.3 percent of his shots from the field and 36.5 percent of his shots from 3-point land.
The superstar had a great year, but he did battle injuries at times. That was one of the many reasons his Lakers took a quick exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
James is certainly hoping for a different outcome in the upcoming campaign, and it looks like he’s working extremely hard to ensure that he gets the results he wants.