Video: LeBron James loses his marbles during Saturday morning workout

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James looked extremely pumped up and motivated during his Saturday morning workout.

James has no shortage of motivation for the 2021-22 NBA season. The 17-time All-Star has received his fair share of disrespect from fans and the media this offseason.

The 36-year-old is still one of the best players in the league, and he’s looking to make sure everyone knows it in the 2021-22 campaign. He’s hoping to guide the Lakers to their second NBA title in a span of three seasons.

In the 2020-21 campaign, James averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. He knocked down 51.3 percent of his shots from the field and 36.5 percent of his shots from 3-point land.

The superstar had a great year, but he did battle injuries at times. That was one of the many reasons his Lakers took a quick exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

James is certainly hoping for a different outcome in the upcoming campaign, and it looks like he’s working extremely hard to ensure that he gets the results he wants.