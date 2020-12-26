In the waning moments of the first half of Los Angeles Lakers’ Christmas Day matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, LeBron James drained an impressive fadeaway with Luka Doncic guarding him.

LeBron with an absolutely FILTHY fadeaway over Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/pd0UdQMffT — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) December 26, 2020

James has been performing such shots over the course of his 18-year NBA career, but doing it against a player of Doncic’s caliber no doubt made it more rewarding for the legendary superstar.

That’s because James has raved in the past about the level of talent that Doncic has, something that was made clear by James’ desire for Doncic to join his Team LeBron brand.

The fact that both players were among the top picks in their respective drafts also provides the duo with a solid bond. James was the top overall pick in 2003, and Doncic was chosen third overall in 2018.