Los Angeles Lakers champion LeBron James recently revealed that he wanted to sign Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic to a shoe deal.

Doncic shared that he was moved to hear that the four-time MVP wanted him to be a part of his shoe team.

“I felt special,” Doncic said on hearing that James desired to pursue him for a shoe deal. “It’s something you feel special about it. Obviously I didn’t know it before. When I saw it, somebody sent it to me. That’s how I got to know it. But like I said, it’s just something special. It’s something I can’t explain.”

Doncic, 21, ended up signing with Jordan Brand.

Of course, Doncic is one of the best young players in the association. The guard averaged 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game last season.

The international standout was the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Mavericks expect Doncic to carry them into title contention in the future.

James, 35, knows all about having attention and expectation on your shoulders. After all, James was the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

On Friday, James and Doncic will duel in a star-studded Christmas Day matchup. The four-time MVP is expected to play despite worries over an ankle injury.