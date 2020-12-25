- Report: Lakers provide injury updates for LeBron James and Anthony Davis for Christmas Day matchup
Report: Lakers provide injury updates for LeBron James and Anthony Davis for Christmas Day matchup
- Updated: December 25, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.
Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are probable to participate in the matchup.
Lakers say LeBron and AD are probable for the Mavericks game tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/KwfWOSEIj0
— Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) December 25, 2020
James, 35, already announced that he would take part in the star-studded event.
The four-time MVP and Davis will be looking to bounce back after suffering an opening night loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.
The Lakers will look to earn their first win of the season against All-Star Luka Doncic.
Doncic, 21, is emerging as one of the best players in the NBA. The international standout averaged an impressive 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game last season.
Furthermore, the then-sophomore led the depleted Mavs to two wins against the loaded Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the 2020 playoffs.