Video: LeBron James’ former teammates visibly disgusted after Lakers are brought up during ESPN segment

- Updated: May 23, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers have been notorious for stealing headlines and media attention in the sports world despite the fact that they have been a lousy basketball team.
On Monday, Lakers superstar LeBron James’ former teammates Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins showed their disdain with the Lakers being brought up on ESPN.
*Let's talk about the Lakers*

RJ & Perk:
RJ & Perk:#NBATwitter #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/EXk66ixQVd
— 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) May 23, 2022
The Lakers have recently been in the news cycle due to their head coaching search.
Reports came out on Sunday that the franchise presented an overture to Juwan Howard, who spent some time on the Miami Heat coaching staff when James was in South Beach.
Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham and former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts reportedly are among the favorites to land the Lakers’ prestigious head-coaching job.
Of course, the role won’t be easy. Whoever lands the elusive position will be tasked with making the trio of James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis succeed together.
The experiment last season was a complete failure. The team finished the team with the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference and an abysmal 33-49 record.
2020 champion and head coach Frank Vogel was dismissed for his inability to guide the team in a better direction. Vogel had a rough time jiving with Westbrook, who drew plenty of ire from Lakers fan.
Jefferson won a championship with James in 2016 during their time together on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Although Jefferson has a rich history with James, he hasn’t been afraid to be hard on the four-time MVP from a fan’s perspective.
Perkins, who has played alongside James and Westbrook, has seen his relationship deteriorate with Westbrook as a result of his harsh criticism.