Report: Juwan Howard declined an overture on Lakers coaching vacancy
- Updated: May 22, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently looking for their next head coach after parting ways with Frank Vogel in early April.
Many saw Juwan Howard as an intriguing option for L.A. However, the one-time NBA All-Star is reportedly not interested in the position.
ESPN Sources: Michigan coach Juwan Howard recently declined a Los Angeles Lakers overture on the franchise’s head coaching job. Howard is coaching his two sons — Jace and Jett — in Ann Arbor.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 22, 2022
Howard would have been an interesting candidate, as he spent some time with LeBron James on the Miami Heat.
After Howard retired from the league as a player, he immediately began his NBA coaching career as an assistant coach with the Heat.
As for L.A.’s current coaching vacancy, it is still unclear who the team will hire. However, the organization is reportedly zeroing in on a few candidates, including Darvin Ham and Terry Stotts.