- Video: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Quinn Cook Break NBA 2K Servers While Playing Together
- Mario Chalmers Says He’s Ready for Lakers to Pick Him Up After Rajon Rondo’s Latest Injury
- Report: Lakers Insider Reveals When Rajon Rondo Is Expected to Return From Injury
- Lakers Rumors: Rajon Rondo Suffers ‘Significant’ Hand Injury, Could Be Out for Rest of Season
- Report: Dwight Howard Was Only Player to Attend NBA’s DJ Event in Orlando Bubble
- Frank Vogel Gives Clarity on ‘Glitches’ With Dwight Howard’s and Danny Green’s Coronavirus Tests
- Report: Anthony Davis Decides Not to Put Social Justice Message on Back of His Jersey
- Video: Dwight Howard Vehemently Claims That He’s Against Social Distancing
- Footage Leaks of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma Putting Work in NBA Bubble
- Quinn Cook Reveals ‘Uplifting’ Text LeBron James Sent Lakers After NBA Halted Season
Video: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Quinn Cook Break NBA 2K Servers While Playing Together
-
- Updated: July 13, 2020
On Sunday evening, Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Quinn Cook decided to play some “NBA 2K20” together.
The amount of fans who then hopped onto NBA 2K and attempted to play some virtual basketball with two of the game’s biggest stars, James and Davis, ended up overloading the game’s servers.
LeBron, AD and Quinn Cook got on 2K tonight and everyone started following them 😂
(via @QCook323) pic.twitter.com/wdo39tMpoJ
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2020
Quinn Cook tried to stream @NBA2K with LeBron and AD and they broke the park 😭
(📹: @QCook323) pic.twitter.com/8AibQCROFz
— Dime (@DimeUPROXX) July 13, 2020
Cook even took to social media to react to the game’s servers going down.
Yooooo @KingJames and @AntDavis23 just broke @NBA2K!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I’m crying!!!!
— Quinn Cook (@QCook323) July 13, 2020
James and Davis are dedicated to winning a title for the Lakers this season. Surely, many of the fans who logged onto “NBA 2K20” on Sunday night did so in an attempt to show support for the two superstars.
As for Cook, he may end up getting to see the NBA court more often in the coming weeks.
The young point guard has only averaged 10.8 minutes per game this season, but with veteran guard Rajon Rondo going down with a thumb injury, the Lakers could call on Cook more often.
Fans will get to see how Rondo’s untimely injury will impact the team’s rotation when the Lakers take the court in their first regular season game inside the bubble on July 30 against the Los Angeles Clippers.