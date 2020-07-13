Video: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Quinn Cook Break NBA 2K Servers While Playing Together

On Sunday evening, Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Quinn Cook decided to play some “NBA 2K20” together.

The amount of fans who then hopped onto NBA 2K and attempted to play some virtual basketball with two of the game’s biggest stars, James and Davis, ended up overloading the game’s servers.

LeBron, AD and Quinn Cook got on 2K tonight and everyone started following them 😂 (via @QCook323) pic.twitter.com/wdo39tMpoJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2020

Cook even took to social media to react to the game’s servers going down.

James and Davis are dedicated to winning a title for the Lakers this season. Surely, many of the fans who logged onto “NBA 2K20” on Sunday night did so in an attempt to show support for the two superstars.

As for Cook, he may end up getting to see the NBA court more often in the coming weeks.

The young point guard has only averaged 10.8 minutes per game this season, but with veteran guard Rajon Rondo going down with a thumb injury, the Lakers could call on Cook more often.

Fans will get to see how Rondo’s untimely injury will impact the team’s rotation when the Lakers take the court in their first regular season game inside the bubble on July 30 against the Los Angeles Clippers.