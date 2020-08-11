- Video: Lakers Teammates Mob Kyle Kuzma in Locker Room After His Game-Winner
- Video: Kyle Kuzma Knocks Down Cold-Blooded Game-Winner vs. Denver Nuggets
- Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Has Been Working Closely in Orlando With Kurt Rambis
- Lakers Forward Ecstatic to Watch ‘Heavyweight Fight’ Between Jimmy Butler and T.J. Warren
- Report: Damian Lillard Confronted Skip Bayless About Constantly Hating on LeBron James
- Video: Shaquille O’Neal Unveils Shrine He Put Up in Home to Honor Kobe Bryant
- Report: Clippers Want Lakers to Play Blazers in 1st Round of Playoffs, Think Portland Can Win Series
- Video: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, J.R. Smith, Quinn Cook Seen Putting in Work After Loss to Pacers
- Nick Young Makes Convincing Argument as to Why LeBron James Deserves This Season’s MVP
- Lakers Superstar LeBron James Reacts to Having His Best Game Thus Far Inside NBA Bubble
Video: Lakers Teammates Mob Kyle Kuzma in Locker Room After His Game-Winner
-
- Updated: August 11, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma stole headlines on Monday night after drilling a cold-blooded game-winner over the Denver Nuggets.
After the game, Kuzma’s teammates doused him with love in the locker room.
The @Lakers’ locker room celebrates @kylekuzma’s game-winner 👏 pic.twitter.com/rPWOCYvOd4
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 11, 2020
If anybody needed the special moment, it was the Lakers youngster. The 25-year-old has had a rough 2019-20 campaign.
The forward is averaging career-lows across the board with 12.6 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per contest this season. However, Kuzma has found a nice rhythm inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.
The third-year pro put up 25 points, six rebounds and three assists in the Lakers’ 124-121 win over the Nuggets on Monday. His final 3-pointer proved to be the most pivotal stat of the night.
Although the Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, they’ve struggled to be consistent inside the NBA’s bubble. Before Monday’s win against the Nuggets, the Lakers dropped three consecutive games.
The Lakers battle the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.