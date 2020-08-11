Video: Lakers Teammates Mob Kyle Kuzma in Locker Room After His Game-Winner

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma stole headlines on Monday night after drilling a cold-blooded game-winner over the Denver Nuggets.

After the game, Kuzma’s teammates doused him with love in the locker room.

If anybody needed the special moment, it was the Lakers youngster. The 25-year-old has had a rough 2019-20 campaign.

The forward is averaging career-lows across the board with 12.6 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per contest this season. However, Kuzma has found a nice rhythm inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

The third-year pro put up 25 points, six rebounds and three assists in the Lakers’ 124-121 win over the Nuggets on Monday. His final 3-pointer proved to be the most pivotal stat of the night.

Although the Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, they’ve struggled to be consistent inside the NBA’s bubble. Before Monday’s win against the Nuggets, the Lakers dropped three consecutive games.

The Lakers battle the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.