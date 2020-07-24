Video: Kyle Kuzma Waves Off LeBron James, Proceeds to Botch Isolation Play Shortly After

The Los Angeles Lakers played their first scrimmage match in the resumption of the 2019-20 season in the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla. on Thursday night.

The team’s chemistry looked like it hadn’t missed a beat for the most part, but Lakers reserve forward Kyle Kuzma still looks like he has some kinks to figure out.

In a clear secondary fast-break opportunity against the Dallas Mavericks, Kuzma had an opportunity to hand the ball to the team’s point guard in LeBron James to start a transition play.

Instead, the 25-year-old decided to take it upon himself to lead the break, which resulted in an isolation play and badly missed shot at the rim.

This video of Kuzma waiving off LeBron got me dying 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/PCVSdjlgyR — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) July 24, 2020

Just a few days ago, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel heaped praise upon Kuzma, calling him one of the Lakers’ best players during the team’s restart.

However, it still seems that Kuzma still has some misguided tendencies that he needs to figure out before the Lakers head into the postseason.

After all, James is having one of the best seasons of his career, averaging a league-leading 10.6 assists per game.

Maybe next time, Kuzma will learn to trust the team’s primary ball-handler to start the offense for the league’s best team in the Western Conference.