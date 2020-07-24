- Video: Kyle Kuzma Waves Off LeBron James, Proceeds to Botch Isolation Play Shortly After
- Video: LeBron James Throws Down Vicious Tomahawk Dunk During Lakers Game vs. Mavericks
- Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Suffers Injury in Lakers’ 1st Game in NBA Bubble
- Video: Dion Waiters Dazzles as He Scores First Lakers Bucket in Epic Fashion
- Kyle Kuzma Claps Back at Haters Saying He’s Unhappy With Dwindling Role on Lakers
- Report: Starting Lineup for Tonight’s Matchup Between Lakers and Mavericks Revealed
- Aaron Gordon Adamantly States Why LeBron James Deserves MVP Over Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Video: LeBron James Gives Fans Sneak Peek of Latest Shoe Nike LeBron 18
- Bleacher Report Predicts Paul George and Chris Paul Will Join Lakers by 2022
- LeBron James Warns NBA He’s Coming for Revenge: ‘Championship Mindset’ at All Times
Video: Kyle Kuzma Waves Off LeBron James, Proceeds to Botch Isolation Play Shortly After
-
- Updated: July 24, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers played their first scrimmage match in the resumption of the 2019-20 season in the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla. on Thursday night.
The team’s chemistry looked like it hadn’t missed a beat for the most part, but Lakers reserve forward Kyle Kuzma still looks like he has some kinks to figure out.
In a clear secondary fast-break opportunity against the Dallas Mavericks, Kuzma had an opportunity to hand the ball to the team’s point guard in LeBron James to start a transition play.
Instead, the 25-year-old decided to take it upon himself to lead the break, which resulted in an isolation play and badly missed shot at the rim.
This video of Kuzma waiving off LeBron got me dying 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/PCVSdjlgyR
— Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) July 24, 2020
Just a few days ago, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel heaped praise upon Kuzma, calling him one of the Lakers’ best players during the team’s restart.
However, it still seems that Kuzma still has some misguided tendencies that he needs to figure out before the Lakers head into the postseason.
After all, James is having one of the best seasons of his career, averaging a league-leading 10.6 assists per game.
Maybe next time, Kuzma will learn to trust the team’s primary ball-handler to start the offense for the league’s best team in the Western Conference.