Frank Vogel Says Kyle Kuzma Has Been One of Lakers’ Best Players, ‘Dominated’ During Restart
- Updated: July 20, 2020
On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel revealed that Kyle Kuzma has been one of the Lakers’ best players since the team arrived to Orlando Fla.
“… He had some inconsistency with the beginning of our season because he dealt with 3 different injuries that really prohibited him from getting his legs under him. The shot-making wasn’t always there, but it’s been there at a very high level during this restart…
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 20, 2020
(final Vogel quote on Kuzma) “ …and we’re very encouraged and excited about what having a real /healthy training camp could mean for him. Hopefully that leads to an increased role and gives us that boost that we’re looking for."
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 20, 2020
Kuzma, 24, is ready to have a resurgent conclusion to the 2019-20 campaign.
So far this season, the forward has struggled. As a matter of fact, he is averaging career-lows with 12.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game.
However, the youngster can ball out when he’s on top of his game. Kuzma put up 18.7 points, 5.5 boards and 2.5 assists last season with the Lakers.
The addition of superstar Anthony Davis has minimized Kuzma’s opportunities on the floor. Davis is averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 blocks per game this year.
The Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. If the Lakers can get Kuzma to be a formidable punch off the bench, they will increase their odds of winning a championship this season.
The Lakers resume their season on July 30 against the Los Angeles Clippers.