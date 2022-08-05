Video: Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis spotted together in Los Angeles

During the offseason, NBA players tend to take some time for themselves in order to relax and recharge before a new regular season starts.

Oftentimes, players on opposite teams will hang out with each other. Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant were recently seen together in Los Angeles. Nets guard Ben Simmons was seen alongside the two players.

KD, AD and Ben linking up pic.twitter.com/7xUDhyUzl4 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) August 5, 2022

What’s curious about Davis and Durant hanging out together is that they’ve been involved in some trade rumors this offseason. Of course, Durant requested a trade from the Nets earlier this summer, but nothing has materialized so far.

One NBA insider recently stated that the Lakers should offer Davis and Russell Westbrook to the Nets in exchange for Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, it doesn’t seem like that is a deal that is going to go down.

Davis is coming off another injury-riddled season in which he only played in a total of 40 games. He averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game during the 2021-22 campaign.

As for Durant, he recorded 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 38.3 percent from 3-point range.

Durant and Davis have never played on the same NBA team. They’ve faced off against each other a total of 18 times in the league, with the University of Texas product coming out on top in 13 of those matchups.

Only time will tell what ends up happening, but it seems pretty likely that Davis will be with the Lakers and Durant will be with the Nets once the 2022-23 regular season commences.