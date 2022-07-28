Throughout the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers have been heavily linked to Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

The rumor mill regarding that connection really started churning a little before Kevin Durant requested a trade earlier this summer.

Once Durant requested a trade, the Nets seemed to be falling apart in real time, and it looked like the Lakers were potentially going to benefit from that collapse.

Cut to the present, and little progress has been made when it comes to the Lakers trying to land Irving.

According to one NBA insider, the L.A. franchise should widen its scope on the deal. Instead of just trying to trade Russell Westbrook for Irving, it should also include Anthony Davis in the proposal to try to land Durant as well.

“Kyrie is the move,” the insider told Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “They should offer Davis with Westbrook. Try and get Kevin Durant. K.D. for A.D. and a pick is as close as [the Nets] will get to what they want.”

It’s a pretty incredible idea, but it is not entirely clear how realistic it is. Beyond that, the Lakers have shown no signs that they are interested in moving Davis at this time.

Still, it is hard to deny the fact that Irving, Durant and Lakers superstar LeBron James would make one amazing superstar trio.

Of course, James and Irving were teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers for many years and won a title together in 2016.

As for Durant, he’s one of the most skilled players of his generation.

If this trade were to go down, it would arguably be the biggest trade in the history of the league. It would include two former league MVPs in Westbrook and Durant and two fully fledged superstars in Davis and Irving.

It would certainly make up for the lack of fireworks that have taken place in the 2022 offseason. Still, it does seem pretty unlikely at this point in time.