Video: J.R. Smith seen blasting ‘F–k Donald Trump’ while flipping off Trump supporters

Now that Joe Biden is projected to become the 46th president of the United States, Democrats and Never Trumpers across the nation are celebrating.

One of them is Los Angeles Lakers swingman J.R. Smith, who blasted an anti-Trump hip-hop song while driving past what appeared to be a large group of Trump supporters.

JR Smith slapping fuck donald trump in the streets. Legend. pic.twitter.com/gh5NU1BP9k — Chris Montano (@gswchris) November 9, 2020

The response to Biden’s apparent victory has been overwhelmingly positive across the NBA community. Smith’s teammate LeBron James in particular had a field day on Twitter at Trump’s expense.

Amidst all the chaos and unrest that 2020 has unleashed onto the world, it’s actually been a great year for Smith.

After being released from the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018-19 season, he was picked up by the Purple and Gold just as the 2019-20 campaign was about to be resumed in Orlando, Fla.

Smith barely played in the postseason, but he did earn himself a second NBA championship ring. His first also came with James in 2016 in Cleveland.