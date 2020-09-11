- Report: Danuel House Jr. Expelled From Bubble After Having Unauthorized Guest in Room for ‘Multiple Hours’
Report: Danuel House Jr. Expelled From Bubble After Having Unauthorized Guest in Room for ‘Multiple Hours’
- Updated: September 11, 2020
Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. reportedly will not return to the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble.
Houston's Danuel House has left the NBA bubble after investigation and will not return.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 11, 2020
NBA investigation showed that Danuel House had a guest in his hotel room for multiple hours on Sept. 8 who was not authorized to be on campus. https://t.co/fj4Pxs8k6f
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 11, 2020
House allegedly snuck a female COVID-19 testing member into his hotel room. The NBA’s investigation on House found him guilty of the accusations, and therefore he is leaving the bubble.
The Rockets currently trail the Los Angeles Lakers 3-1 in their second-round playoff series.
The Lakers have won both Games 3 and 4. House was inactive for each of those contests.
House finished the regular season averaging 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.