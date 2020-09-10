On Wednesday, it was reported that Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. was at risk of missing the rest of his team’s playoff series versus the Los Angeles Lakers for breaking NBA bubble protocol.

Now, the rules that he broke are beginning to come to light.

According to a Thursday report, House allowed a female COVID-19 testing official into his hotel room.

“Houston Rockets reserve Danuel House Jr. is under investigation by the league for allegedly allowing a female COVID-19 testing official into his hotel room, and his status for the remainder of the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers is in question, sources told Yahoo Sports,” Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported.

Haynes went on to report that House continues to claim innocence in the matter.

“House maintains his innocence, sources said, and a decision from the league is expected before Game 4 on Thursday,” he wrote.

It’s a fascinating twist in an already dramatic series between the two teams.

After stealing Game 1 from the top-seeded Lakers, the Rockets have lost two games straight.

Lakers superstar LeBron James has been a big reason why. He recorded 36 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four blocks in the Lakers’ 112-102 victory on Tuesday night.

He had a near-triple double in Game 2, finishing the night with 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

If House ends up missing the rest of the series, it will give the Rockets one less player to throw at a James and a Lakers squad that seems to be firing on all cylinders at the moment.