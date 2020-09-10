- Report: Rockets Forward’s Status for Remainder of Playoffs in Jeopardy After Bubble Protocol Violation
- Rajon Rondo Shares Confident Message via Social Media After Lakers Take Game 3 From Rockets
- LeBron James Reveals His Daily Bubble Regimen Starting to Frustrate His Wife
- Kyle Kuzma Endorses LeBron James for MVP While Throwing Low-Key Shade at Giannis Antetokounmpo
- LeBron James Explains Why It’s Great Having Rajon Rondo in ‘Foxhole’ With Him
- Video: LeBron James Speaks on Channeling Kobe Bryant After Game 3 Win vs. Rockets
- Video: Lakers Guard Rajon Rondo Speaks Out After Masterful Performance in Game 3
- Video: Anthony Davis Lands Vicious Elbow on Robert Covington, Who’s Forced to Leave Game 3
- Report: Kemba Walker Admits Being ‘Heavily Pursued’ by Lakers in Free Agency
- Report: NBA Punishes Anthony Davis for Hitting Jeff Green in Groin in Game 2
Report: Rockets Forward’s Status for Remainder of Playoffs in Jeopardy After Bubble Protocol Violation
-
- Updated: September 10, 2020
Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr.’s status is in doubt for the rest of the playoffs.
House reportedly is involved with a potential violation of the NBA’s bubble protocol, although the Rockets have denied any wrongdoing.
Reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon: Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr.’s status for the remainder of the Western Conference semifinals is in jeopardy as the NBA probes a potential violation of bubble protocol. House has denied any wrongdoing to the league.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2020
House, 27, averaged 10.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Rockets during the regular season.
He was inactive in Houston’s 112-102 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of their second-round series.
House played a big role for Houston in Game 2 against the Lakers. He scored 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting and added five rebounds.
If House is ruled ineligible for the rest of the postseason, it would certainly help the Lakers’ chances of making it past the second round.
Houston already has a somewhat short bench and losing House would be a big blow.
The Lakers already hold a 2-1 lead in the series. Game 4 is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 4 p.m. PST.