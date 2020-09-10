Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr.’s status is in doubt for the rest of the playoffs.

House reportedly is involved with a potential violation of the NBA’s bubble protocol, although the Rockets have denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon: Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr.’s status for the remainder of the Western Conference semifinals is in jeopardy as the NBA probes a potential violation of bubble protocol. House has denied any wrongdoing to the league. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2020

House, 27, averaged 10.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Rockets during the regular season.

He was inactive in Houston’s 112-102 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of their second-round series.

House played a big role for Houston in Game 2 against the Lakers. He scored 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting and added five rebounds.

If House is ruled ineligible for the rest of the postseason, it would certainly help the Lakers’ chances of making it past the second round.

Houston already has a somewhat short bench and losing House would be a big blow.

The Lakers already hold a 2-1 lead in the series. Game 4 is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 4 p.m. PST.