Video: J.R. Smith Gets in Trouble for Exposing Too Much First Night in NBA Bubble

The Los Angeles Lakers finalized a deal with guard J.R. Smith last month after starting shooting guard Avery Bradley decided to opt out the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season.

It seems that Smith is already feeling right at home as the team landed in Orlando, Fla. late Thursday afternoon. The mercurial guard has been live streaming his entire bubble experience, including filming his room, meals and Lakers teammates.

However, late Thursday night, Smith was reprimanded for exposing too much inside the NBA’s strict bubble.

It’s not clear who exactly messaged Smith while he was streaming on Instagram Live.

While it’s good to see the the 6-foot-6 guard enjoying his first night at Walt Disney World Resort, the Lakers will need him to take a more serious approach when it’s time to hit the hardwood.

The Lakers open up the resumption of the season with a highly anticipated matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on July 30 at 6 p.m. PST.