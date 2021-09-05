Video: Fans show major love to LeBron James as he boards a yacht while vacationing in Italy

As one of the best to ever play the sport of basketball, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is beloved by countless fans across the world.

That was made clearer after a video of locals singing to James while boarding a yacht in Italy surfaced recently.

It seems that James is enjoying the offseason and spending as much time as possible with his family. He can be seen with his wife, Savannah, alongside him in the clip.

With the Lakers poised to make a run for the championship, LeBron James will certainly have quite a busy year ahead.

Last season ended in disappointment as Los Angeles was eliminated early from the playoffs. LeBron James did all he could to try to help his team defeat the Phoenix Suns in the first round, but he clearly did not have enough help.

That will likely no longer be an issue this coming season as the franchise acquired former MVP Russell Westbrook via trade this offseason. Eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis will also be looking to make a splash this year after injuries derailed his 2020-21 season.