Video: Dwight Howard seen enjoying life and eating chicken a*s at night market in Taiwan

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard may not be in the NBA right now, but he seems to be having fun.

A recent video showed him in Taiwan where, among other things, he enjoyed an interesting dish.

Howard had been angling to get signed by an NBA team, but no one showed any serious interest in him. However, he was able to recently sign with the Taoyuan Leopards, a Taiwanese team, which will allow him to continue to play pro basketball while experiencing a different culture.

No matter what happens from here on out in terms of his basketball career, he can still hold his head up high, as his story has been one of redemption.

Back in the day, he was one of the league’s premier big man, defensively and on the boards. He won three straight Defensive Player of the Year awards while leading the league in rebounding five times and in blocked shots twice.

He was traded to the Lakers in 2012, and although it appeared they had built a superteam, they were severely hit by the injury bug and got swept in the first round of the playoffs.

Howard left in free agency after the conclusion of the season amidst a strained relationship with Kobe Bryant, and he would bounce around the NBA while having problems getting along with other superstar teammates.

When he returned to the Purple and Gold three years ago, it looked like his last chance to prove he was a positive asset, and many doubted he could do so. But he did just that while accepting a much-reduced role on a team that won the championship.

The former No. 1 overall pick had his third stint with L.A. last season, and it was clear that, although he was still a useful player, he wasn’t what he was even two years earlier.

Before striking a deal with the Leopards and heading to Taiwan, Howard had expressed an interest in becoming a WWE wrestler. In fact, he challenged Shaquille O’Neal, who has criticized his play many times, to a wrestling match.