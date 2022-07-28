- Dwight Howard has his sights set on the WWE if he doesn’t get an NBA contract this season
- Updated: July 28, 2022
After his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 season, big man Dwight Howard appears to be without a team at the moment.
He could be back with the Lakers, but if that doesn’t pan out, it seems that he has his sights set on joining the WWE.
Dwight Howard at WWE tryouts 👀 pic.twitter.com/jON0Hstgmo
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 28, 2022
Dwight Howard said he would like to play in the NBA next season but is ready to transition and join the WWE if that does not happen. His NBA career began in Orlando and he said he’s open to beginning his WWE career in Orlando where the WWE Performance Center is located. pic.twitter.com/VnT0bA1LCB
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 28, 2022
Although a lot of the stunts in the industry are staged, there’s no denying that the athletes still need to be in elite shape to pull off some of the moves seen on TV.
Howard seems to be a perfect fit for the WWE as he has both the athleticism and charism needed for professional wrestling.
The center has been a journeyman over the last decade of his career after being an eight-time All-Star with the Orlando Magic.
His greatest accomplishment with the Lakers came during the 2019-20 season when he won a title. He was a crucial backup center for the team and averaged 5.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and .4 blocks in 15.7 minutes per game in the playoffs.