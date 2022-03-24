Video: Drake reveals epic $1 million gift he’s going to donate to LeBron James’ I Promise School

A few years ago, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James changed the life of many at-risk kids when he started the I Promise School in his native Akron, Ohio.

Now, his friend, legendary rapper Drake, has announced that he will be making an endowment to James’ school.

Drake tells LeBron he's donating $1 Million to James' I Promise school 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xImA38igP5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 24, 2022

The four-time MVP started the institution when he was still a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Afterward, multiple athletes and celebrities, such as Ellen DeGeneres and Kobe Bryant, have pitched in to help the school out.

At the start of the 2019-20 school year, James also announced that he had secured a partnership with Walmart to provide an array of supplies for students who attend I Promise.

James has certainly done lots off the court in order to help disadvantaged people help themselves. He has put his name and likeness into the fight for social justice by condemning several police officers who have been involved in the killings of African-Americans such as George Floyd.

The four-time NBA champ also started the “More Than A Vote” initiative to help combat voter suppression in the African-American community.

Some conservatives have voiced their displeasure of James getting involved in politics, but he has not let those critics get to him.

On the court, he has had a banner season despite being 37 years of age. He is currently leading the league in scoring at 30.0 points per game.

If he were to hold on and win the scoring title, it would be quite an accomplishment given how much mileage he has.